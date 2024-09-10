Private Management Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

