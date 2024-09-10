Private Management Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $160.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

