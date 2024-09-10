Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is B&I Capital AG’s Largest Position

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 11.9% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.