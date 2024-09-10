Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

