Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 36,492 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 36,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $68,969.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 11,396 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $27,806.24.

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $115,183.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $18,778.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $28,758.50.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 250,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.37. As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $630,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

