Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

