Provident Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

