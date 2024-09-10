Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $45.28 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of MGM Resorts International worth $45,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,599,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after buying an additional 795,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $35,726,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

