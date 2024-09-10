Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $55.41 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 5.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $55,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 497.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,478 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.