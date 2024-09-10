Prudential PLC Buys 349,394 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 179.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,394 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.16% of PagSeguro Digital worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after acquiring an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $54,522,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 447,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 2,677,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.