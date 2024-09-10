Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UBER opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

