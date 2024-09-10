Prudential PLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after buying an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 738,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

