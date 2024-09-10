Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,081,000 after buying an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after acquiring an additional 758,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $82,605,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.1 %

HRB opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,902 shares of company stock worth $9,455,162. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

