Prudential PLC Purchases 71,932 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3,014.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $123.78. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,561,455 shares of company stock worth $762,858,509 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

