Prudential PLC Sells 22,140 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 29.81% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.