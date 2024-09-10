Prudential PLC Sells 31,594 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,594 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after buying an additional 643,760 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 167.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.