Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.55. 345,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,914,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.25, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 98,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

