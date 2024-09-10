RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Financial Contrast

RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RadView Software and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duos Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.84%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than RadView Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RadView Software and Duos Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 3.10 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -1.41

RadView Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duos Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares RadView Software and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadView Software N/A N/A N/A Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20%

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company’s WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

