Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,209,715 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 1.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Realty Income worth $264,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

