Redwood Financial Network Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $283.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.