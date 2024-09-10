Redwood Financial Network Corp Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MOAT stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

