Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 90 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 465.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

