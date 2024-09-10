Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 3,440 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,251,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,908,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 441,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

