Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

