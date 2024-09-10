Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.5 %

REG stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

