Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 52.4 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

