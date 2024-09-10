Reviewing American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap mining companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -4.28 American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -2.34

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -19.40% -18.92%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Augusta Gold and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Augusta Gold and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

American Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 890.85%. Given American Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

