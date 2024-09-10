Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

