Roth Capital Upgrades Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ALUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALUR opened at $0.67 on Friday. Allurion Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 521,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Allurion Technologies comprises 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.09% of Allurion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

