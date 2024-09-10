Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $87.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. 814,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.