Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Cormark increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.15. The company had a trading volume of 879,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

