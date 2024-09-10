Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$167.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$161.57.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,125. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Insiders sold 132,022 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,560 over the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
