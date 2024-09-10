Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

