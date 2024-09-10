Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of MercadoLibre worth $455,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,029.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,823.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,660.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,064.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.