Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $75.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 725,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $8,521,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 92,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

