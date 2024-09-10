Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422,298 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises about 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $239,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

