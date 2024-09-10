Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 13,681 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $117,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

