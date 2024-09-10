Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,025 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $90,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $877.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.