Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 105,966 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,966 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $82,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

