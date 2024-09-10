RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 123 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

