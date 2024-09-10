RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 41,251 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3,910.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Zscaler by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
ZS stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day moving average of $186.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
