RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

