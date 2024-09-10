RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

