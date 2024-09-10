RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,210 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Shake Shack worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 173.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.37.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

