RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

