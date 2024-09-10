Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.
Rubrik Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
