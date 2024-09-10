Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

