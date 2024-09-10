Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

