Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.
Rubrik Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE RBRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
