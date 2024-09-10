Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth $6,043,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $4,117,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,115,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

