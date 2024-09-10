Sachetta LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.