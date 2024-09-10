Sachetta LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $84,819,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.